Alex Albon Hits Barriers And Retires From Azerbaijan Grand Prix

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Williams driver Alex Albon has crashed out of the main race at the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Albon's car hit the barriers during the race. After the red flag was shown, the Williams car was removed from the track, bringing the Thai driver's race to an end.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is taking place at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26.

The race marks the 10th anniversary of Formula 1 racing in Azerbaijan.