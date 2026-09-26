Iraq, Kuwait Agree To Work Toward Resolving Outstanding Disputes

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iraq and Kuwait have agreed to establish a joint working group to discuss existing issues between the two countries and prepare a roadmap for resolving them.

The agreement was outlined in a joint statement issued following a meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Under the agreement, the two sides will establish a joint working group to discuss and resolve the outstanding issues and submit its recommendations to the leadership of the two countries within 30 days.

The sides also agreed that the working group would hold meetings alternately in Baghdad and Kuwait City until the issues on its agenda are resolved.

The joint statement did not specify which issues remain between the two countries. However, according to local media reports, border issues, missing Kuwaitis and Kuwaiti archives are among the matters under discussion between Iraq and Kuwait.