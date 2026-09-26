Longest DUI Enforcement Period Of The Year Began Today

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- The Colorado Department of Transportation will support Colorado State Patrol and 18 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat Is On Fall Festivals DUI enforcement period from Sept. 24 to Oct. 21, the longest enforcement period of the year. During this time, drivers may see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers and keeping Colorado's roads safe.

In 2025, 1,427 arrests occurred during the month of October, and 88 traffic fatalities involving impairment occurred during the Fall Festivals enforcement period.

“Driving under the influence of impairing substances is dangerous, deadly and entirely preventable. There is no reason to ever get behind the wheel of a vehicle after consuming,” said Chief of the Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew C. Packard.“Even if you've only had one drink, make the smart decision and arrange a sober ride home.”

So far in 2026, 9,322 DUI arrests have occurred in Colorado. The counties in Colorado with the highest rates of DUI arrests per 100,000 people are Lake, Clear Creek and Montezuma counties.



From Sept. 13 to Oct. 16, CDOT is partnering with AAA Colorado to provide $10 Uber rideshare credits to Coloradans for the beginning of football season. The credit, which may be used anywhere in Colorado, aims to encourage sober rides home after consuming alcoholic beverages.

“Arranging a sober way home before consuming alcohol is one of the best ways to prevent impaired driving, crashes and fatalities,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.“In addition to public transit or designated drivers, rideshare services like Uber are another option to make a plan and save a life.”

To use the credit, enter the code RXKBSDBRDXK in the Uber app, or access the code at bit/CDOTFallFest.

Following the Fall Festivals enforcement period, the next DUI enforcement period will be Halloween Weekend from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

About the Heat Is On

The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 15 specific high-visibility impaired-driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods may include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers. For more details about the campaign, visit HeatIsOnColorado. Information about Colorado's DUI laws can be found at NoDUIColorado.

“The Long Road: Navigating a DUI Arrest” can be watched on YouTube and individual videos are available for download by emailing [email protected].

Colorado's Expressed Consent Law

Expressed Consent is one of the most misunderstood laws in the state. Drivers should know that refusal to provide a breath or blood test once arrested for a DUI may come with increased consequences. Learn more at codot/choosetotest.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Longest DUI enforcement period of the year began today News Provided By Colorado Department of Transportation September 26, 2026, 13:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.