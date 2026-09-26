NCW Chief Vijaya Rahatkar Interacts With Working Women In Gwalior

MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior, Sep 26 (IANS) National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Saturday began a four-day visit to Madhya Pradesh from Gwalior where she interacted with working women and discussed issues related to empowerment.

In a message on X, Rahatkar shared details of her schedule and said,“Starting today, I am beginning a four-day tour of Madhya Pradesh. During this journey, I will have the opportunity to participate in many programs being organised in Gwalior and Shivpuri districts.”

“By travelling to every corner of the country to infuse new energy into the campaign for women's empowerment, by meeting women at the grassroots level and engaging in conversations with them, and by closely understanding their hopes and experiences -this is my small effort,” she said on X.

Her engagements in Gwalior over two days include a visit to Central Jail, Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education and Shri Pitambara Peeth near Datia Railway Station.

Meetings with local representatives and interaction with Maharashtra Samaj in Jayendraganj, Shinde Ki Chhawani were also scheduled.

On the third day of her visit to Shivpuri, Rahatkar is scheduled to undertake a“Mahila Jansunvai”; lead consultations on state specific women related issues, visit a Sakhi One Stop Centre and chair a review meeting with senior district administrative and police officials at the collectorate meeting hall.

On the final day of her state visit, the NCW Chairperson will be back in Gwalior to hold a“Mahila Jansunvai”, interact with district administrative and police officials and take part in“Yadhodha AI” and“She Serves” programmes involving the youth at LNIPE and a private university.

Earlier, Rahatkar visited Hussainiwala Border in Punjab's Ferozepur. In a message on X, she said,“My visit to Hussainiwala Border, Ferozepur (Punjab) was not just a trip for me, but an unforgettable experience of pride and gratitude toward the nation.”

“When I reached the Hussainiwala border and saw that the border of another country was just a few steps away, a deep feeling stirred in my heart-that our citizens are so secure because our border guardians are protecting the country with such vigilance and dedication,” she said.

After a visit to the National Martyrs Memorial, she wrote,“The visit to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala was an extremely emotional experience for me. On this sacred land, the echoes of the sacrifice of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev can still be felt today.”

“Seeing their letters and documents preserved in the museum deeply touched my heart. In these letters, the indomitable courage of those three young revolutionaries and their resolve to dedicate their lives to the nation are evident. The youth of today should draw inspiration from this selfless patriotism and play their role in building the country,” she said.

“Visiting the samadhi of Martyr Bhagat Singh's mother, Vidyavati Ji, was a particularly poignant moment for me. For a mother, losing her child is the greatest sorrow, and perhaps the greatest pride could be that her son devoted his life to the nation. Expressing that maternal pain and maternal pride in words is difficult,” said Rahatkar.