ADFD Highlights Investment In Sustainable Tourism To Support Economic Diversification And Local Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – September 2026: On World Tourism Day, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) highlights how investment in sustainable tourism can support economic diversification, strengthen local economies and create long-term value. Through its financing and investment activities, ADFD supports projects that combine tourism assets with the infrastructure, connectivity and local capabilities needed to strengthen destinations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Rashed Al Kaabi, Acting Deputy Director General and Executive Director of Investment Sector at ADFD, said:“Investment in tourism can create value across the wider economy, supporting diversification, attracting investment and generating opportunities for local communities. At ADFD, we look at projects through their broader economic impact, supporting the infrastructure and assets that can strengthen destinations and contribute to sustainable growth in our partner countries.”

ADFD's portfolio reflects this focus on the broader economic impact of tourism investment, with projects that connect hospitality and cultural assets with the infrastructure needed to support their surrounding destinations. This includes the AED 440 millionin the Sofitel Legend Pyramids Giza project in Egypt, located near one of the country's most significant cultural landmarks, as well as the development of an AED 764.5 million tourism complex in Salalah, Oman, spanning 2.5 million square metres and incorporating hospitality facilities, a marina, coastal development, roads and public utilities. In Morocco, support for the Asilah Museum has strengthened cultural infrastructure, helping preserve and showcase the city's heritage while contributing to its tourism appeal and local economy.

Together, these projects reflect ADFD's focus on investments that connect tourism with infrastructure, economic activity and local opportunities, supporting the long-term growth of destinations in partner countries.