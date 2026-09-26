Delhi Govt Hosts 'Udyam Samvad 2026' To Boost Msmes And Startups

Delhi Government's Industries Department, on Saturday, organised 'Udyam Samvad 2026' at Delhi Sachivalaya, bringing together MSMEs, startups, entrepreneurs, Self Help Groups, industry associations and senior officials to discuss government support and opportunities for growth, innovation and business expansion.

According to a release, the initiative was inaugurated by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa in the presence of senior officials of the Industries Department, DSIIDC, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, entrepreneurs, Self Help Groups and representatives of industry associations.

Government Vows End-to-End Support

During the event, Sirsa released the 'Compendium of Schemes for MSMEs & Startups', bringing together details of more than 50 schemes of the Government of India and the Government of Delhi. The compendium aims to help entrepreneurs access schemes related to finance, capacity building, technology, market access and business development.

“Our objective is to create an ecosystem where an entrepreneur only needs to decide what they want to do, and the government supports them at every stage. We are particularly committed to empowering women entrepreneurs, in line with the vision of the Narendra Modi Government, because their participation is essential for inclusive entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth. From obtaining licences and registrations to identifying markets, buyers and online platforms, we want to guide entrepreneurs through the entire journey,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

"The Government is strengthening this ecosystem through the New Industrial Policy, New Startup Policy, New Export Promotion Policy and Delhi Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Bill 2026. An Export Promotion Cell is also being set up to help businesses access international markets," the Minister added.

Key Schemes and Initiatives

Highlighting government support for MSMEs, Sirsa said that under the Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme, the Delhi Government has provided guarantees to Micro and Small Enterprises to support their growth. Under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, MSMEs and young entrepreneurs are being provided training, handholding and onboarding support on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and other online platforms.

Dedicated Support for Women Entrepreneurs

The Minister said that the Delhi Government is working on dedicated support mechanisms for women entrepreneurs, particularly those running home-based businesses.

"We have seen the tremendous potential of women who are running businesses from their homes. We want to help them grow as entrepreneurs and service providers. A dedicated support team will help them with registration and other requirements so that they can enter the formal business ecosystem with confidence," said Sirsa.

Infrastructure and Market Access Enhancements

Speaking about industrial areas, Sirsa said that tenders have been issued for road improvement works in unauthorised industrial areas to strengthen basic infrastructure. He also highlighted plans to develop exhibition centres and business facilitation spaces in industrial areas, enabling entrepreneurs to showcase their products, meet customers and explore new business opportunities.

"We want to support entrepreneurs throughout their journey, including helping them access new markets and sell in countries with which India has Free Trade Agreements. The government should be a facilitator and a partner in their growth," said Sirsa.

Recalling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance, Sirsa said that the Delhi Government is working to reduce procedural challenges and provide greater handholding to entrepreneurs.

Fostering Dialogue and Responsiveness

The event also featured an interactive Q & A session, during which entrepreneurs and industry representatives raised issues related to government schemes, registrations, infrastructure, finance, market access, exports and business expansion. The Minister said that such dialogues will help the Industries Department better understand the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and develop more responsive support mechanisms, contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The one-day 'Udyam Samvad 2026' also featured sessions on schemes of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), and export-related schemes. The programme also included sessions by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and financial institutions on startup schemes, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) schemes and CGTMSE, along with sessions by banks. (ANI)

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