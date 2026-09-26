The Vvaan Box Office: Beats Sidharth's Last 3 Films On Opening Day

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's 'The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest' has opened in theatres with a collection of Rs 8.12 crore on its first day. The film had a decent start at the box office on Friday, September 25, amid mixed reviews. It also faced a theatrical clash with the re-release of 'Avengers: Endgame', which has reportedly attracted audiences in cinemas.

The Vvaan's Opening Day Performance

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the folk horror fantasy thriller collected Rs 8.12 crore nett across India on its opening day. With its opening day collection, 'The Vvaan' has also earned more than Sidharth Malhotra's last three theatrical releases, 'Param Sundari', 'Yodha' and 'Thank God'. While 'Param Sundari' collected Rs 7.37 crore on its opening day, 'Yodha' earned Rs 4.25 crore. 'Thank God', which released on a Tuesday during Diwali, opened with Rs 8.10 crore, Taran Adarsh said.

#TheVvaan pulls off a surprise... Has registered a better-than-expected opening, with the film performing very well in mass pockets, the heartland, and single screens. The opening day numbers are even more significant, as #TheVvaan faced the mighty #AvengersEndgameEncore, which... twitter/V161Edz83b - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 26, 2026

The film's opening day collection has given it a start ahead of these three releases, with its weekend performance now likely to be closely watched.

About The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest

'The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest' brings together TVF's Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor. The film combines folklore, fantasy, adventure, mystery and humour.

The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production.

Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari have produced the film, while Manu Anand serves as its Director of Photography and Visual Director.

'The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest' was released in theatres on September 25. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)