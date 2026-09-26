Asian Games 2026: Tajinderpal Toor Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put

India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched the silver medal in the men's shot put final at the Asian Games 2026, producing a best throw of 20.64 metres with his fifth attempt. Toor finished behind Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise, who claimed the gold medal with a Games Record throw of 20.81 metres. The silver adds to Toor's impressive Asian Games record. He had won gold medals at the 2018 Jakarta and 2022 Hangzhou editions before finishing second in Aichi-Nagoya.

Athletics: Sprinters and Runners Advance to Finals

Meanwhile, Animesh Kujur booked his place in the men's 200m final after finishing second in semifinal 3 with a time of 20.81 seconds. Kujur finished behind Thailand's Puripol Boonson, who stormed to a Games Record of 20.10 seconds. The Indian sprinter bounced back strongly after missing out on the men's 100m final, securing his place in the 200m medal race.

India also secured two spots in the men's 1500m final, with Gulveer Singh and Yoonus Shah advancing from their respective heats. Gulveer finished third in Heat 2 with a time of 3:45.79, while Yoonus also secured third place in Heat 1, clocking 3:45.77. Both Indian athletes will now compete in the 1500m final scheduled for the day after tomorrow.

Men's Kabaddi Team Clinches Gold

Earlier, India produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Iran 40-34 and clinch the gold medal in the men's kabaddi competition at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday. India trailed Iran 17-18 at half-time but came out firing after the break, taking complete control of the contest and turning the match decisively in their favour. (ANI)

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