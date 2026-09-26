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President Ilham Aliyev Meets With President Of International Ski And Snowboard Federation (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. On September 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation Alexander Ospelt.
This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
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