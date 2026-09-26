SIR Orders Unanimous, Form 6 Changes Upheld By Supreme Court: Election Commission Issues Statement Amid Dissent Row

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Election Commission on Saturday said decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken with the approval of all three Election Commissioners. The poll panel also pointed to the Supreme Court's upholding of changes made to Form 6, the application used for adding names to the voters' list, according to PTI.

The clarification came amid reports of differences between Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The EC said the letters written by Sandhu and Joshi to Cabinet Secretary were not connected to any policy decision of the Commission or its IT division.

According to the EC, the correspondence instead concerned the functioning of an officer who is on deputation with the poll panel.

(This is a developing story. More to come)