Azerbaijan, Brookfield Asset Management Brainstorm Energy Transition
This was reflected in a report by the Ministry of Economy.
The meeting focused on prospects for expanding the existing cooperation and partnership between Azerbaijan and Brookfield Asset Management.
Given the company's global investment activities centered on real assets, the parties exchanged views on sectors of investment interest and potential projects in Azerbaijan.
The meeting also highlighted efforts to further improve the country's investment climate, expand cooperation with international investors, and promote large-scale investment projects.
Brookfield Asset Management is one of the largest companies operating in the global alternative asset management sector, with assets under management exceeding $1 trillion.
The company invests in various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, digital infrastructure, transportation, and real estate.
Brookfield's infrastructure platform comprises over 308,000 telecommunications assets, a 77,000-kilometer fiber-optic network, 150 data centers, a 36,300-kilometer railway network, and 3,200 kilometers of toll roads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment