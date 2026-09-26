Fan-Inspired And Brocade-Clad: BOSIDENG Marks Its 50Th Anniversary With The Xi Collection At The Reviving Craft London Exhibition

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haiwainet, the website of the overseas edition of the People's Daily, today reported that BOSIDENG is honoured to participate in Reviving Craft – Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage and Contemporary Design, an exhibition hosted by Sun Media Group, which runs from 16 to 27 September at Somerset House, London. According to Haiwainet, at the opening ceremony, guests cutting the ribbon included: YANG Lan, Chairperson of Sun Media Group and Co-curator of the Reviving Craft exhibition series; LI Liyan, Minister Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in the UK; Nicky Dewar, Director of Programmes of Crafts Council; Jet Gao, Group Vice President and General Manager of International Business, Bosideng Group; TIAN Feng, Deputy General Manager of Sichuan Jiannanchun (Group) Co., Ltd.; Jack Li, SVP of JD.com, CEO of JINGDONG Worldwide; SI Da, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of BOE Technology Group; and Bono Ge, BYD UK Country Manager.

















BOSIDENG, a globally leading down jacket specialist, brings its new artistic showcase, the Xi Collection, to the exhibition. Fusing Eastern intangible cultural heritage aesthetics with modern down craftsmanship, the collection reimagines new poetic expressions for contemporary ceremonial down gowns at the intersection of heritage and renewal.

Entering the BOSIDENG area within the "Refine the Mind" section, visitors are first greeted by a down garment with a fan-shaped silhouette - its body divided by folded lines, the waist gathered inward, like a half-opened folding fan. The piece draws its inspiration from traditional Chinese fan culture: the designers have translated the tension of a fan's ribs, as they extend and converge, into the garment's three-dimensional folds and cinched waistline. Viewed from afar, it evokes the image of a fan held against the wind; up close, it reveals the even, plush texture achieved through modern down-filling techniques.

The collection takes its name, "Xi", from the I Ching: "There is Kun, in stillness it is condensed; in activity it is diffused." It conveys the idea of the earth gathering and storing in stillness, and bringing forth all things in motion, embodying the dual imagery of "gathering and poised for emergence." It is precisely this sense of "stirring the wind with a sweep, gathering warmth within" that the designers have drawn upon, echoing the opening-and-closing nature of the fan itself and forming the spiritual core of the collection.

The garments' primary material is Song brocade silk, with auspicious totems arranged across the fabric using intangible cultural heritage weaving techniques, while classical imperial colour palettes, including vermilion, indigo and gilt gold, unfold in nuanced layers under the lights.

At the same time, BOSIDENG has incorporated its self-developed anti-feather-leakage and lightweight down-filling technologies, allowing the garments to retain the flowing drape of formal wear while still delivering the heat-retention performance of professional down. The piece traces a clear path of transformation, from intangible heritage craftsmanship, through contemporary design, to technological function, giving the classical imagery of fan culture a tangible place within the silhouette of the modern down jacket.

This journey to London coincides with BOSIDENG's 50th anniversary. Fifty years ago, the brand began with eight sewing machines in Changshu, Jiangsu. Since then, it has gone from equipping the Chinese Mountaineering Team on its first ascent of Mount Everest in 1998, to supporting Antarctic and Arctic scientific expeditions and backing China's first Winter Olympic gold medal, to appearing six times at New York, Milan, London and Paris Fashion Weeks, and co-creating with international designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Kenzo Takada and Kim Jones. Over half a century, BOSIDENG has steadily transformed the down jacket from a purely functional, warmth-giving garment into a symbol of Chinese style defined by technology, fashion and global reach.

Fifty years on, BOSIDENG holds 1,773 patents, sells its products in 72 countries, and is worn by more than 200 million people worldwide. The brand has been certified by Euromonitor International as the global leader in down jacket scale, and has repeatedly featured on the World's Top 500 Brands list and the World's Most Valuable Apparel Brands 50 list.

Having dedicated fifty years to the research, design and manufacture of down jackets, BOSIDENG continues to convey the warmth and strength of Chinese brands to the world through professionalism and the courage to innovate. The Xi Collection, exhibited at Somerset House in London, is a further embodiment of this professional heritage and innovative spirit. It is not only a heartfelt tribute to the finest of traditional Chinese culture, but also a demonstration of BOSIDENG's exceptional ability to fuse the essence of traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technical fabrics and forward-looking design. Through the Xi Collection, BOSIDENG shows the world how a Chinese brand can innovate while inheriting tradition, and lead while innovating - treating intangible heritage not as a specimen to be preserved, but allowing fan motifs, brocade textures and auspicious‐beast patterns to keep breathing within the down gown.

Taking its name from "Xi", BOSIDENG uses contemporary design to awaken the spirit of Eastern intangible heritage and pay tribute to the Eastern philosophy of restraint and release embodied in fan culture. With a single character, it draws together fifty years of focused dedication to the down jacket industry - the "gathering of strength", the "preservation and transmission" of traditional craftsmanship, and the "harmony in coexistence" of its journey onto the world stage. Through reflection of the mind, to contemplate the garment is also to contemplate oneself; BOSIDENG unfolds the cultural confidence of a Chinese brand into a tangible scene of Eastern aesthetics. As Eastern craftsmanship resonates in step with international fashion, the Chinese brand that BOSIDENG represents is completing its leap from manufacturing to creating, from following to leading, allowing the aesthetic power rooted in Chinese civilisation to flourish with confidence on the world's fashion stage.

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CONTACT: Company: Haiwainet Contact Person: Cui Jinjin Position: Senior Specialist, Public Opinion Department Email:... Website: Telephone: +86 189 1130 1968 City: Beijing, China