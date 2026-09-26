BZAI INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Blaize Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On October 5, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Blaize between July 18, 2025 and April 28, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Blaize Holdings, Inc. ("“Blaize” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BZAI) and reminds investors of the October 5, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Blaize announced transactions with entities wholly unequipped to conduct meaningful business in order to create an appearance of growth; (2) Blaize improperly recognized revenue; and (3); as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On April 28, 2026, Pelican Way Research published a report entitled "Blaize AI: Running Up The Share Price Based on a Seemingly Bogus Deal, Conveniently Timed for Massive Dilution," alleging that Blaize had artificially boosted its share price by engaging in a bogus deal with a 4-month-old counterparty whose website features "products" that appear to be photoshopped to add the Blaize logo, and that NeoTensr was incorporated in late December 2025 with only approximately $2 million in startup capital, making it inconceivable that Blaize could have achieved $20 million in revenue from a NeoTensr order in Q4 2025. On this news, Blaize's stock price fell $0.26, or 12.03%, to close at $1.90 per share on April 28, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Blaize's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Blaize class action, go to /BZAI call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Blaize Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Blaize securities fraud lawsuit about?

A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI) on behalf of investors who purchased Blaize securities during the Class Period. The lawsuit alleges that Blaize announced transactions with entities allegedly wholly unequipped to conduct meaningful business, purportedly to create an artificial appearance of growth, and that Blaize improperly recognized revenue in connection with these transactions. As a result, the complaint alleges that defendants' public statements during the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading. The allegations came into sharper focus on April 28, 2026, when Pelican Way Research published a report alleging that Blaize had artificially boosted its share price through a purportedly bogus deal with a counterparty incorporated only approximately four months earlier and carrying roughly $2 million in startup capital - raising serious questions about how Blaize could have legitimately recognized $20 million in revenue from that entity in Q4 2025. On that date, Blaize's stock price allegedly fell $0.26 per share, or approximately 12.03%, to close at $1.90.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI) on the NASDAQ exchange between July 18, 2025 and April 28, 2026, inclusive, may be eligible to participate in this class action lawsuit. Eligibility is not limited to those who seek appointment as lead plaintiff; any investor who purchased Blaize securities during that period and suffered losses may potentially share in any recovery obtained on behalf of the class. Investors are encouraged to review their trading records to determine whether their purchases fall within the Class Period. Participation in the litigation does not require taking any active role in the case beyond filing a timely claim if a recovery is obtained.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation, including decisions regarding litigation strategy and the selection of lead counsel. Any investor or group of investors who purchased Blaize securities during the Class Period and suffered losses may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff. The deadline to file a motion seeking appointment as lead plaintiff is October 5, 2026. Importantly, investors are not required to serve as lead plaintiff in order to be eligible to share in any recovery that may result from this lawsuit; class members who do not seek this role may still participate in any eventual settlement or judgment.

What should investors do if they purchased Blaize stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI) securities between July 18, 2025 and April 28, 2026 are encouraged to promptly review their brokerage and trading records to confirm whether their purchases fall within the Class Period and to assess any losses they may have incurred. It is important to preserve all relevant documentation, including trade confirmations, account statements, and any communications relating to Blaize securities, as such records may be relevant to the litigation. Investors may wish to evaluate their legal options in light of the allegations and the October 5, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is available to discuss the case and answer questions investors may have prior to that deadline.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Blaize securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at