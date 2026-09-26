Compass Nova Scotia Opens 13 New Co-Op Homes Through Innovative Redevelopment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digby, Nova Scotia, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are 13 new affordable co-operative homes in Shelburne and Digby Counties following the completion of Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes redevelopment projects. These innovative projects have transformed a former municipal building in Shelburne and a former elementary school in Digby County into vibrant co-operative housing communities.

The developments include Heritage Hall Neighbourhood in Shelburne and Barton School Neighbourhood in Digby County. Together, the projects have created 13 barrier-free co-operative homes, including two fully accessible homes They include seven one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units, helping address affordable housing needs in rural Nova Scotia while preserving important community assets.

The projects represent a combined investment of more than $5.2 million, supported through contributions from federal, provincial, municipal, and community partners. Both municipalities played a key role in making the properties available for redevelopment into affordable housing.

“These projects demonstrate the power of co-operative housing to create affordable homes while strengthening communities,” said Keith MacDonald, President, Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes.“By transforming existing community buildings into housing, we have preserved important local landmarks and created homes that will remain affordable, community-focused and locally governed for generations to come.”

Members at both developments will pay approximately 79 per cent of Median Market Rent, with monthly housing charges of $652 for one-bedroom homes and $749 for two-bedroom homes.

“Co-operative housing provides more than an affordable place to live. It creates communities where residents have a voice in how their neighbourhood is governed and where they can build meaningful connections with one another,” said Karen Brodeur, Director of Co-operative Housing Development, Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada.“Heritage Hall and Barton School Neighbourhood are excellent examples of how co-operative housing can breathe new life into community spaces while helping meet the growing need for affordable housing in rural Canada.”

Both developments were designed with sustainability and resident comfort in mind. Energy-efficiency features include heat pumps, heat recovery ventilators, and building envelope upgrades that help reduce energy consumption and operating costs.



About CHF Canada

CHF Canada is the national voice for co-operative housing in Canada. There are over 2,200 non-profit housing co-operatives across the country, home to a quarter of a million Canadians. Housing co-operatives provide secure and affordable homes to households with a mix of incomes, where members have a meaningful say in how their housing is run. For more than five decades, housing co-operatives have built inclusive, resilient communities across Canada.

About Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes

Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes is a provincial housing co-operative with a mandate to sustain, grow and build co-operative housing across Nova Scotia. Since its formation in 2019, Compass NS has expanded through acquisition, development and redevelopments and now operates 181 homes in 11 neighbourhoods throughout the province.

CONTACT: Nadine Lunt Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada...