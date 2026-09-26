BE INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Bloom Energy (BE) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On September 28, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Bloom Energy between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Bloom Energy Corporation (“Bloom Energy” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BE) and reminds investors of the September 28, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that Bloom Energy obtained scandium through intermediaries who sourced the metal from China; (2) that, as a result, the Company understated the extent to which it relied on scandium from China; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 8, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m. EDT, Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging, among other things, that“Bloom is, in fact, reliant on Chinese scandium, according to global trade data, Chinese corporate filings, satellite imagery, and Hunterbrook's messages with Bloom's suppliers in China.” The report states“Hunterbrook traced four separate China-linked routes into Bloom's supply chain - scandium oxide shipped directly to its Delaware plant, plus scandium-bearing ceramics and powders flowing through intermediaries in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.”

On this news, Bloom's stock price fell $15.28, or 5.7%, to close at $254.29 per share on July 8, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Bloom Energy's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Bloom Energy Corporation class action, go to /BE call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Bloom Energy Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Bloom Energy securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Bloom Energy and certain executives made false or misleading statements about the Company's supply chain during the Class Period. Specifically, the complaint claims Bloom understated its reliance on scandium sourced from China by obtaining the metal through intermediaries, making its public statements about its business, operations, and prospects materially misleading.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) securities between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026, and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the securities class action. Eligibility depends on the specific facts of each investor's transactions and losses.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Typically, the court selects the investor with the largest financial interest who is also an adequate and typical representative of the class. Investors seeking appointment must file a motion with the court by September 28, 2026, through counsel of their choice.

What should investors do if they purchased Bloom Energy stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Bloom Energy securities during the Class Period should preserve their trade confirmations and account statements, evaluate whether they suffered losses related to the alleged misconduct, and consider consulting an attorney to understand their legal rights. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must act before the September 28, 2026 deadline, while those who do not seek that role may still remain members of the class and potentially share in any recovery if the case is successful.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Bloom Energy securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

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