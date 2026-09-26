Farmers, Agricultural Labourers And Workers At Centre Of Drought Relief Efforts: CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that farmers, agricultural labourers, and workers in the state are at the centre of the state's drought relief efforts.

He asserted that every possible effort will be made to provide them relief.

"We stand firmly behind our farmer brothers. Let us all make united efforts to overcome this challenge," the Chief Minister expressed with strong determination.

“Drought has been declared in 265 talukas across the state. The government has decided to implement 12 measures and concessions to provide relief to farmers, students, agricultural labourers, citizens, and livestock in these talukas," he added.

Following the announcement of the Government Resolution (GR) on the declaration of drought in 265 of the total 358 talukas, CM Fadnavis immediately instructed the concerned District Collectors to initiate spot inspections (panchnamas) in these talukas without delay.

"Due to a lack of rainfall, farmers are facing significant hardships. Immediate surveys will have to be conducted in the talukas where drought conditions have been declared. For this, the Revenue Department, Agriculture Department, and all related agencies must work with sensitivity and coordination. They should maintain continuous communication and contact at the field level. Giving priority to this work is necessary to provide relief to farmers," CM Fadnavis instructed.

During the survey, crop condition reports will be submitted using photographs depicting crop conditions alongside GPS coordinates, he said.

CM Fadnavis recently undertook a tour to review the drought situation across the state. During this visit, he personally visited the fields, interacted warmly with the farmers, and understood their grievances and difficulties. He assured them that prompt decisions regarding the drought situation would be taken.

In accordance with that, a Government Resolution evaluating the state's drought conditions as per the Drought Management Code 2016 was issued on Saturday. The State Agriculture Commissioner reviewed the Kharif 2026 season and submitted a report indicating drought-like conditions in 265 talukas of the state. Consequently, panchnamas will now be conducted in these affected talukas based on Trigger-1 (First Trigger) for drought, considering rainfall deficits and other contributing factors from June to the present date. A crop condition report will be prepared by compiling photographs and GPS coordinates reflecting the status of crops in the surveyed areas, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

CM Fadnavis listed measures and concessions to be implemented in drought-affected areas. These include exemption from land revenue, restructuring of crop loans, stay on the recovery of agriculture-related loans, concessions on current electricity bills for agricultural pumps (electricity bills for pumps up to 7.5 HP capacity have already been waived; this concession will apply to pumps above that capacity), waiver in exam fee for school and college students, relaxation of norms under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to initiate maximum work and deployment of water tankers where necessary for drinking water supply.

He further stated that there will be no disconnection of electricity supply to agricultural pumps of farmers in villages declared scarcity-hit, ensuring adequate supply and arrangements for food grains so that no shortages affect farmers and agricultural labourers dependent on agriculture, making necessary arrangements to ensure sufficient fodder for livestock, initiating water conservation works and planning drinking water and livestock water needs.

The 265 talukas where 'Trigger-1' has been applied cover various revenue divisions in the state. This includes 12 talukas in the Thane revenue division, 49 in the Nashik division, 35 in the Pune division, 74 in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 56 in the Amravati division and 39 in the Nagpur division. In the Thane revenue division, the first trigger has been activated for Shrivardhan in Raigad district; Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar and Rajapur in Ratnagiri district; and Sawantwadi, Dodamarg, Kankavli, Kudal, Vaibhavwadi, Malvan, Devgad, and Vengurla in Sindhudurg district. No talukas from Thane and Palghar districts are included in this list.

A total of 49 talukas across Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, and Ahilyanagar districts are included, alongside 35 talukas from Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, and Kolhapur districts. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts, 74 talukas have seen Trigger-1 activated. Amravati division includes 56 talukas from Buldhana, Amravati, Akola, Washim, and Yavatmal districts, while Nagpur division accounts for 39 talukas across Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli districts.

CM Fadnavis said that financial relief regarding crop loss for drought-affected farmers will be announced through a separate Government Resolution once all prescribed procedural requirements are fulfilled. Therefore, the government has given special emphasis to the process of conducting accurate surveys and panchnamas of crop conditions, he noted.

Against the backdrop of the drought, the government has initiated measures at various levels to mitigate its impact by providing necessary concessions, relief, and facilities in a timely manner to farmers, students, labourers, and the general public, he reiterated.