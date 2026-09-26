Raghav Juyal Tells Nani: You've Never Made Me Feel Small For Being Confused Or Emotional

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal, who plays one of the antagonists in director Srikanth Odela's just released film 'The Paradise', has now penned an emotional and heartfelt note of gratitude to his co-star and the film's hero, Nani, in which he has pointed out that Nani never made him feel small for being confused or emotional.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the post, Raghav Juyal said, "There are very few people in life who become your safe place without even knowing it. For me, Nani dada is one of those people. "

Stating that he had tried many times to put into words what Nani meant to him, Raghav Juyal said, "Honestly, I still don't think words will ever be enough."

"I genuinely love you and admire you so much- not just as an actor or an artist, but as a human being. In this industry, where things can sometimes feel uncertain and noisy, there have been moments when I've felt completely lost. And somehow, whenever I've been at one of those crossroads, you've always been there, Nani Dada," he told the Telugu star.

"Dada, you've sat me down and spoke to me for hours. About cinema, about my career, about life, and sometimes about nothing in particular. You've heard me and understood me. You've never made me feel small for being confused or emotional. And somehow, after talking to you every time, the weight on my heart feels a little lighter," confessed Raghav Juyal.

Expressing his appreciation for the way Nani had always made space for him, listened to him, and just been there for him, Raghav Juyal said, "Some people give you advice, but very few people make you feel understood and give you perspective. Nani dada you gave me both."

"You helped me understand what kind of films I want to be a part of, what choices are worth making, and more importantly, what kind of person I want to remain while making them," Juyal told Nani and added, "I admire your craft, your mind, your honesty, your kindness and, more than anything, the person you are when nobody is watching. But beyond all of that, I'm just incredibly grateful that life gave me someone like you during a time when I needed that kind of person."

He went on to add, "Nani dada, I hope you know how much you mean to me.

Thank you for picking up the phone. Thank you for listening. Thank you for talking to me for hours when I'm lost. Thank you for reminding me who I am when the noise around me gets too loud people mentor your career. Some people quietly hold your heart together have done both for me. I love you, Nani dada. More than I probably ever say."