YSRCP Warns Of Statewide Agitation Against Police Harassment In AP

YSR Congress Party leaders on Saturday warned that they would launch a statewide agitation if the police continued illegal cases, midnight arrests and harassment of party workers. They said the party would never be intimidated for raising its voice in support of unemployed youth over the alleged DSC–2025 irregularities.

Leaders Confront Police Officials

YSRCP leaders from Krishna and Guntur districts visited the Vijayawada Police Commissioner's Office and submitted a representation to DCP Saritha. They demanded an end to the harassment of those who participated in the peaceful protest at the SAAP office.

The leaders said that if the police provided the list of persons named in the cases, they would voluntarily appear at police stations and submit themselves for arrest. They urged the police not to enter homes at midnight and frighten parents and family members.

Allegations of Bias and Violence

Speaking to the media, the leaders questioned why permission was denied to the YSRCP's peaceful protest while TDP and Jana Sena rallies were allowed on Bandar Road. They alleged that nearly 300 persons posing as teachers were allowed inside the SAAP premises and that persons carrying sticks and rods attacked YSRCP leaders, unemployed youth and differently-abled protesters.

They objected to the registration of attempt-to-murder and SC/ST Atrocities Act cases against YSRCP leaders and workers. They said photographs, fingerprints and late-night court appearances were being used to intimidate innocent people.

Calls for Government Accountability

Former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Sake Sailajanath, MLCs Lella Appireddy and Yesuratnam, former MLA Malladi Vishnu and NTR district YSRCP president Devineni Avinash demanded that the government answer the allegations concerning DSC–2025. Sailajanath demanded that the minister responsible should resign.

Party Vows Legal and Public Action

The leaders said video, media and drone footage clearly recorded the incidents. They advised police officers to act according to law and not yield to political pressure. They said the party would challenge the false cases in court and take the issue to the people if the government failed to reconsider them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)