Mom Turns To Gemini For Whatsapp Status Help Son's Reaction Goes Viral, Wins Internet (WATCH VIDEO)

A man shared a video of his mother asking Gemini for help with posting a WhatsApp status. The AI helps her with every step, from opening the app to finding the right item to choosing a picture. Mohit Sharma posted the video on Instagram with the words, "Gemini being the son my mum always wanted."

Gemini is asked by Mohit's mother how to open WhatsApp in the video. The AI then tells her to use the search bar at the bottom of the screen and type "WhatsApp" to start the process.

Gemini shows her where to find the Updates part after she confirms that she has opened the app. It tells her to press the round icon in the bottom left corner of the screen.

"Acha. Daba diya," she says after doing what she was told.

Gemini tells her she is now on the Updates screen and shows her how to add a new status. It tells her to use the camera or pencil button in the area or tap "Add status."

“Pencil hi kar diya maine,” she says.

The AI then guides her to select the photo option, choose an image from her gallery and tap the green arrow button to upload it as her WhatsApp status.

“Laga di,” she tells Gemini after completing the final step.

“Bahut badhiya,” Gemini responds.

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A post shared by Mohit Sharma (@__sharma__)

How Did Social Media React?

The interaction prompted several humorous and affectionate comments. One person wrote,“I was building something similar, and my motive was to help the elderly, but I guess Google already did it, so there's no need to make what I was building, voice + virtual simulation.”

Another commented,“Finding joy in little things. Wonderful feelings, also beautiful to behold.”

“Such satisfaction,” read another comment.

Someone else wrote, "Bete hone ki job bhi AI khaa gaya."