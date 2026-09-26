SPRY INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds ARS Pharmaceuticals Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On October 5, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in ARS Pharmaceuticals between March 9, 2026 and June 24, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("“ARS Pharmaceuticals” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SPRY) and reminds investors of the October 5, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the expected timeline for the expanded insurance coverage for neffy through CVS Caremark. This caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase ARS's securities at artificially inflated prices.

On June 24, 2026, after the market closed, ARS published a press release announcing that no new commercial formulary additions or coverage decisions had been issued for neffy in the July 1, 2026 cycle, and that CVS Caremark reserved its decision on the expanded insurance coverage for neffy until January 2027. On this news, ARS's stock price fell $2.52, or 23.9%, to close at $8.02 per share on June 25, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding ARS Pharmaceuticals's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the ARS Pharmaceuticals class action, go to /SPRY call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the ARS Pharmaceuticals Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the ARS Pharmaceuticals securities fraud lawsuit about?

A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) on behalf of investors who purchased the company's securities during the Class Period. The complaint alleges that defendants made overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while simultaneously disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts regarding the expected timeline for expanded insurance coverage of neffy through CVS Caremark. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that defendants failed to disclose that no new commercial formulary additions or coverage decisions would be issued for neffy in the July 1, 2026 cycle, and that CVS Caremark had allegedly reserved its coverage decision until January 2027. When this information was disclosed on June 24, 2026, after market close, ARS's stock price allegedly fell $2.52, or approximately 23.9%, to close at $8.02 per share on June 25, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume, causing significant losses to investors who had allegedly purchased shares at artificially inflated prices.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. securities traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol SPRY between March 9, 2026 and June 24, 2026, inclusive, may be eligible to participate in this class action lawsuit. The lawsuit is brought on behalf of all such investors who allegedly suffered losses as a result of the conduct described in the complaint. Participation in the case is not limited to those who seek appointment as lead plaintiff - any eligible investor who purchased shares during the Class Period may potentially share in any recovery that may be obtained. Investors are encouraged to review their trading records to determine whether they purchased ARS Pharmaceuticals securities during the relevant period.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who serves on behalf of all class members and plays an active role in directing the litigation, including working with counsel on case strategy and settlement decisions. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, any investor who purchased ARS Pharmaceuticals securities during the Class Period may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff, and the deadline to file such a motion is October 5, 2026. Courts generally appoint the movant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who also satisfies the requirements of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23. Importantly, investors are not required to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in order to participate in the lawsuit or share in any recovery that may result from the litigation.

What should investors do if they purchased ARS Pharmaceuticals stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) securities between March 9, 2026 and June 24, 2026, inclusive, are encouraged to review their brokerage and trading records to confirm whether they purchased shares during the Class Period and to assess any losses they may have incurred. Investors should also consider preserving all relevant documentation, including trade confirmations, account statements, and any communications related to their investment in ARS Pharmaceuticals. Given the October 5, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline, investors who wish to be considered for appointment as lead plaintiff should be mindful of that date, though participation in any potential recovery is not contingent on serving in that role. Investors may wish to consult with Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP or other qualified securities counsel to better understand their rights and evaluate their legal options before the deadline passes.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased ARS Pharmaceuticals securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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