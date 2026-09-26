MADD Canada Unveils New Roadside Memorial Sign In Warman Honouring Sophie Schnurr Killed In Impaired Driving Crash

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARMAN, Saskatchewan, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will unveil a new roadside memorial sign today in memory of Sophie Schnurr, who was tragically killed in an impaired driving crash in Warman, Saskatchewan. The sign has been installed west of the intersection of Highway 305 and Highway 11, near the crash scene where Sophie died.

On December 21, 2018, the Schnurr family was driving on Highway 305 toward Warman, when the mother's truck was broadsided as they tried to avoid an impaired driver travelling the wrong way at more than 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. The crash happened near Warman, west of the intersection of Highway 305 and Highway 11. Eleven-year-old Sophie Schnurr died at the scene, while her mom, Dawn, and sister, Grace, sustained multiple injuries.

“Parents dream of watching their children grow up, imagining graduations, first jobs and countless celebrations,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada.“Sophie's parents were robbed of those moments. At just 11 years old, she was taken from them, leaving a loss that no parent should ever have to carry. This memorial sign honours Sophie, but it also reminds us that driving after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs can permanently destroy families and communities.”

“There have been so many moments when we have thought, 'Sophie should be here': birthdays, family celebrations, and holidays,” said Sophie's parents, Dawn and Sam Schnurr.“Sophie should be 19 today, making plans for her future and becoming the young woman she was meant to be. We miss the life we had with her, and we miss the life we should have had with her. We hope this sign will help people remember Sophie and make the choice to drive sober.”

Family, friends and special guests will be attending the unveiling event today, including Sophie's parents, Dawn and Sam Schnurr; Mayor Gary Philipchuk, City of Warman; MLA Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services; and Cpl. Dean Flaman, Warman RCMP.

Roadside memorial signs are a powerful way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic and lasting consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks Sophie's parents, Dawn and Sam Schnurr, for their courage, and the city of Warman for its support in establishing the roadside memorial sign.

For more information on how MADD Canada supports victims and survivors of impaired driving, click here.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit .

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...