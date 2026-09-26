No Cabinet Expansion Proposal In Himachal: Rajni Patil

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Sep 26 (IANS) Amid speculation over a possible Cabinet expansion in Himachal Pradesh, Congress state in‐charge Rajni Patil on Saturday said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has not yet submitted any proposal on the matter.

Speaking to reporters after two days of marathon meetings, Patil said the party would take further action on Cabinet expansion only after the Chief Minister formally submits a proposal.

She also addressed factionalism within the party, preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections and the functioning of the Election Commission of India.

Patil said around 90 per cent of district presidents who attended the meetings complained that block presidents were not listening to them.

Calling the issue serious, she warned that she would take strict action in cases of indiscipline.

Patil advised Cabinet Minister Jagat Singh Negi to avoid making public statements regarding the ongoing organisational restructuring campaign.

She said Negi should refrain from such remarks and warned that disciplinary action may follow if it continues. At the same time, she said some differences within a political organisation were natural, describing them as part of a family‐like dynamic.

She maintained that there was no conflict between the government and the party organisation and said everyone would be taken along.

Patil said the Congress had already begun preparations for the 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections and would soon approach the public with a new strategy.

She identified alleged examination‐paper leaks as a major issue, claiming that such incidents had driven 70 to 80 young people to take their own lives. The Congress, she said, would raise the issue prominently before the public.

She praised Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's student‐focused“Students Ki Goonj” programme. She suggested organising similar initiatives for young people in Himachal Pradesh.

She added that appointments to committees currently pending in the state would be made soon.

Patil also made sharp remarks about the Election Commission of India and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

She accused Kumar of serious wrongdoing, called him a“traitor” and said he should be jailed.

Referring to the younger generation, she said members of Gen Z were also using the phrase“It's done, bro” in reference to Kumar.