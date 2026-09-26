Tata New Aeris: Why This New Budget Car Is Making Waves In Market

Delhi:Tata Motors has finally dropped its new car in the market. The company has announced the Tata New Aeris. They have launched this vehicle as a compact sedan. This car is trending everywhere right now. The pricing is totally pocket-friendly for the common man.

What is the price of this car?

The petrol variant price starts from Rs 5.29 lakh. The iCNG variant price starts from Rs 6.29 lakh. This car is making a huge buzz in the market right now. The company has shared these as ex-showroom Delhi prices. Buyers can also grab the top model in this specific segment.

Know the car details

Let us check out the main details of this car. The brand has loaded this vehicle with all the advanced features. Buyers will get a completely upgraded modern design. The car brings fresh updates for your daily driving experience. The makers have taken special care to give customers a proper luxury feel on the road.