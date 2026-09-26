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Azerbaijan And Vista Equity Partners Explore New Global Financial Market Opportunities


2026-09-26 08:16:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Discussions were held with Vista Equity Partners regarding new opportunities emerging in global financial markets and the prospects they offer for attracting investment to Azerbaijan's economy during Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov's meeting with the founder and chairman of Vista Equity Partners Robert Smith on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum today.

This was reflected in a report by the Ministry of Economy.

During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding Azerbaijan's investment potential, the economic reforms being implemented in the country, and the opportunities created for international investors.

The discussions focused on emerging opportunities in global financial markets and the prospects they offer for attracting investment to the Azerbaijani economy.

The parties reviewed new areas of investment of mutual interest and exchanged views on opportunities to develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vista Equity Partners.

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Trend News Agency

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