Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of Acquired Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers" or the "Company") (NYSE: HIMS) on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Hims & Hers securities between August 4, 22025,and July 29, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investors who purchased Hims & Hers shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for November 2, 2026.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failing to disclose material adverse facts to investors, including that



the Company shared consumers' health information with third-party advertising platforms;



the Company charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is "right for them;"



the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to regulatory scrutiny;



because of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to incur fees and penalties; and

because of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On July 29, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"), the People of the State of California through Los Angeles County Counsel and the Utah Division of Consumer Protection sued Hims & Hers in the Northern District of California. According to the FTC, the action alleges that Hims & Hers fails to clearly disclose that it charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find treatment that is "right for them." The FTC also alleges that the company has made it difficult for consumers to cancel subscriptions and misled consumers about keeping their health information private. The FTC alleges that Hims shared consumers' health information with Meta, Snap and other third parties.

Following this news, the price of Hims & Hers stock fell $4.32 per share, or 14.73%, to close at $25.00 per share on July 29, 2026.



This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Contact:



Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

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