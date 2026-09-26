YSRCP Slams Naidu's 'Publicity Obsession', Questions Influencer Costs

YSRCP State spokesperson Putha Siva Shankar on Saturday said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's“publicity obsession” had reached its peak, with public money being spent on promotion while farmers, unemployed youth, employees and journalists were left without relief.

Questioning Government's Social Media Expenditure

Speaking at the YSRCP Central Office, Sivashankar said Rs 330 crore had already been allocated to I & PR and questioned the need for another social-media influencer mechanism when official PR, print and electronic media already existed.

Allegations of Cronyism and Fund Diversion

"The State Cabinet has approved a framework to empanel social-media influencers to publicise government programmes," he said, adding that paying influencers up to Rs. 1.5 lakh a month, while the promised Rs. 3,000 unemployment allowance remained unpaid, was meant to benefit TDP and ITDP-linked accounts. Fake followers and bots could be bought easily, he said, raising concerns over diversion of public funds. He pointed out that even Eenadu had reported influencer frauds.

Concerns Over Social Media Suppression

He said opposition accounts were being suppressed while fake IDs were created, and journalists and neutral voices were being harassed in the names of police and federal agencies. He also questioned restrictions on YSRCP's official social-media accounts in India and demanded answers on Meta's role.

YSRCP Challenges Government on Unfulfilled Promises

He challenged the government to make influencers speak about Amaravati flooding, Rayalaseema drought, Super Six promises, the ₹1,500 promised to women, fee reimbursement, pending DA and IR, and medical colleges which YSRCP says were 80% complete but are now being moved towards privatisation.“Can graphics and reels hide these realities?” he asked.

Neglect of Farmers and Employees Alleged

Crops had been damaged by heavy rains and cyclone conditions in North Andhra while farmers lacked support. He criticised the Home Minister for making reels at barrages, questioned action against protesting employees in Srikakulam, and attacked Chandrababu for travelling abroad during the crisis, contrasting it with his earlier publicity around Hudhud.

Free crop insurance had been withdrawn, journalists' welfare and health benefits neglected, and public money prioritised for publicity instead of farmers, employees and the unemployed.

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