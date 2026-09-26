Vijayawada: Naidu To Distribute House Pattas Worth Rs 9,800 Crore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will distribute house regularisation pattas to 24,057 families in Vijayawada on September 30, providing full ownership rights to beneficiaries of decades-old NTR house sites under the Pedalaku Pattabhishekam programme.

Significant Asset Creation for Beneficiaries

According to a press release, under the programme, land worth an estimated Rs 9,800 crore will be regularised, and each beneficiary family will get assets valued at about Rs 40–45 lakh.

Building on Success, Addressing a Decades-Old Issue

Following the huge success of the pattas distribution programme in Visakhapatnam, Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to distribute house regularisation pattas to beneficiaries in Vijayawada. The move will provide a permanent solution to the decades-old issue of house-site pattas that has remained a major electoral issue in Vijayawada.

The government will regularise houses built on land covered by NTR-era house pattas issued decades ago and provide beneficiaries with full legal rights over their properties. Recently, the Chief Minister distributed regularisation pattas to 28,445 families in Visakhapatnam, conferring full rights over land valued at Rs 8,874 crore.

Vijayawada Programme: Key Statistics

In Vijayawada, the coalition government is now set to provide regularisation pattas to 24,057 families covering land valued at about Rs 9,800 crore.

The regularisation will cover 617 acres, equivalent to 29.86 lakh square yards, providing beneficiaries with complete ownership rights. The market value of the land is estimated at around Rs 24,297 crore.

The pattas will benefit families across eight Assembly constituencies and 15 mandals in NTR and Krishna districts. Beneficiaries include those from Vijayawada East, Vijayawada West, Vijayawada Central, Gannavaram, Jaggayyapeta, Mylavaram, Nandigama and Tiruvuru constituencies.

Permanent Solution for Hill Area Residents

A significant number of beneficiaries reside in houses constructed on hill areas within the three Vijayawada city constituencies. Regularisation of these properties is expected to provide the residents with permanent security over their homes and greater certainty for their future.

Residents of the hill areas have been demanding regularisation for decades, stating that legal ownership would provide permanent protection for their houses and property. The issue was also specifically raised by NTR district public representatives at a recent district-level meeting, following which the government moved forward with the regularisation process.

Beneficiary Demographics

The beneficiaries include 12,093 BC families, 6,130 OC families, 4,546 SC families, 955 Muslim BC families and 333 ST families, as per the press release. (ANI)

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