Kannur House Attack: Neighbour Breaks In, Assaults Woman, Sets House Ablaze

Kottiyam: A family has filed a shocking police complaint, alleging that their neighbor broke into their house, beat up a young woman, and set the place on fire. Sajeena and her family, who live on government land in Cheriyakonam under the Kannanalloor police limits, filed the complaint.

Sajeena lives in the house with her widowed daughter and three children. According to the complaint, the neighbor attacked Sajeena's daughter. When the young woman ran outside screaming for help, the accused allegedly set the house on fire.

By the time the fire rescue team from Kundara reached the spot, the house was completely gutted. Local residents rushed to the scene and tried to put out the flames, but they could not save the house. Sajeena said they lost everything in the fire, including household items, clothes belonging to the children and grandchildren, and school supplies. The Kannanalloor police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.