Maharashtra Declares 265 Talukas Drought-Hit Crop Loan Restructuring, Power Concessions Announced

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Maharashtra government on Saturday declared 265 of the state's 358 talukas drought-affected, covering nearly 74 per cent of the state, and announced a package of relief measures for farmers and rural communities.

The measures include restructuring of crop loans, concessions on land revenue, postponement of recovery of agriculture-related loans and electricity bill relief for agricultural pumps in the affected areas.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed district collectors to immediately begin assessing crop damage in the drought-hit talukas. The government said farmers would remain at the centre of its relief and rehabilitation efforts.

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According to a government resolution issued late on Friday, the 265 affected talukas are spread across 32 districts.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said the extent of financial assistance to farmers would be determined after detailed assessments were carried out at the ground level.

The state has activated 'Trigger-1' under the Drought Management Code 2016, updated in 2020, to formally recognise drought conditions and begin relief measures.

Under the state's drought management framework, Trigger-1 is activated when rainfall is more than 25 per cent below normal and is accompanied by a dry spell lasting at least 21 days.

A report submitted by the Agriculture Commissioner identified drought-like conditions in 265 talukas across 32 districts, citing rainfall deficiency and other factors since June.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division has the highest number of affected talukas at 74. It is followed by Amravati with 56, Nashik with 49, Nagpur with 39, Pune with 35 and Thane with 12.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division comprises Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts. Buldhana, Amravati, Akola, Washim and Yavatmal are part of the Amravati division.

The Nagpur division covers Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts.

Meanwhile, 49 talukas across Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Ahilyanagar districts have been included in the drought-hit list. Another 35 talukas in Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts have also been declared affected.

The list includes 12 talukas from the Thane revenue division, including one in Raigad, three in Ratnagiri and eight in Sindhudurg.

District collectors have been directed to start crop-loss surveys in all affected talukas. Officials will collect photographs and GPS coordinates of the surveyed areas as part of the documentation process.

The findings will be submitted to the state government through the Agriculture Commissioner after the surveys are completed.

The government has announced several immediate relief measures, including concessions on land revenue, restructuring of crop loans and a deferment of recovery of agriculture-related loans.

Farmers will also receive concessions on electricity bills for agricultural pumps in drought-affected areas.

The government resolution said electricity bills for agricultural pumps with capacity of up to 7.5 horsepower had already been waived. The newly announced concession will cover agricultural pumps with capacity above 7.5 horsepower in the drought-affected areas.

The relief package also provides for the waiver of examination fees for school and college students in affected areas.

The government has further directed authorities to relax norms under the Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme so that the maximum possible number of works can be undertaken and employment opportunities are available in drought-hit regions.

The government has ordered deployment of water tankers wherever required and directed authorities to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to agricultural pumps in villages facing water scarcity.

Arrangements will also be made to provide adequate foodgrain to farmers and agricultural labourers dependent on farming for their livelihood.

The state will additionally ensure sufficient fodder for livestock in the affected areas.

Water conservation projects will be undertaken, while arrangements will be made to provide drinking water for both people and livestock, the government said.

A government order issued on Saturday said a separate government resolution would be issued regarding financial assistance for crop losses suffered by farmers in the 265 drought-affected talukas.

The assistance will be determined after the prescribed assessment and administrative procedures are completed.

Opposition parties criticised the state government's decision, alleging that the drought declaration had come late and that conditions on the ground were more severe than reflected in the official announcement.

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Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said Chief Minister Fadnavis had earlier accused the Opposition of politicising the drought issue. He argued that the government had now officially declared drought under Trigger-1 even though, according to the Opposition, the situation on the ground was already worse than the conditions prescribed under Trigger-3.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the government's immediate priority should now be implementation of the announced relief measures and ensuring that every affected farmer receives assistance.

Thackeray, who is touring drought-hit areas in Marathwada, said his party had been demanding a drought declaration for some time and claimed that the decision should have been taken earlier.