Tenth Azerbaijan Grand Prix To Be Broadcast Live On 56 International Channels

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 10th anniversary Azerbaijan Grand Prix, taking place today, will be broadcast live on 56 international television channels and streaming platforms. Major international media outlets carrying the race include Sky, beIN SPORTS, Canal+, ESPN/Disney, DAZN, BBC Radio 5 Live and the global streaming platform Netflix.

The scale of international interest in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is also reflected in viewing figures from previous years. More than 72 million people watched Formula 1 races worldwide last year. In the United States, around 1.1 million viewers watched the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on ESPN, marking a record audience for the race in US television history.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix's global audience is concentrated mainly in countries such as the United Kingdom, Austria, the Netherlands and Italy.

Today, attention turns to the 10th anniversary race. As the cars take to the Baku City Circuit, millions of viewers around the world will watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live on their screens.