Gaza Strip: Casualties Reported In Israeli Drone Strike In Khan Younis

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 26 (Petra) - Several Palestinians were injured at dawn on Saturday when an Israeli drone struck Mawasi in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Israeli gunboats also opened fire off the coast of Gaza City as reconnaissance aircraft flew low west of the city, residents said.

It came a day after the Israeli military launched a series of attacks across the enclave in which a Palestinian was killed by a drone west of Khan Yunis, and four were wounded in artillery shelling south of the city.

A tent housing displaced persons in Zawaida town in the central Gaza Strip was also targeted by Israeli forces yesterday.

//Petra//SS