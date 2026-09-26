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Rasasi Hawas Boa Eau De Parfum Arrives At Perfumebox
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Madagascar pomelo, prickly pear, driftwood and warm woods give the limited-edition Hawas release a distinctive fruity-woody profile.
PerfumeBox now carries Rasasi Hawas Boa Eau de Parfum, a limited-edition addition to Rasasi's popular Hawas fragrance line. While the original Hawas became known for its fresh, aquatic character, Hawas Boa takes the collection in a different direction with a blend of crisp fruits, aromatic notes and warm woods.
The fragrance opens with Madagascar pomelo, prickly pear, green apple and orange blossom, creating a fresh, fruity introduction with a green edge. At the heart, tonka bean, driftwood, Flowerpool and olibanum bring aromatic and woody depth to the composition.
The base combines sandalwood, Ambronova, vetiver and vanilla, giving the fragrance a warmer finish that contrasts with its bright opening. The resulting profile makes Hawas Boa a distinctive option within the Hawas collection, particularly for fragrance wearers looking for something richer for cooler weather or evening wear.
Hawas Boa also establishes its own visual identity within the collection. The bottle and packaging feature a deep green design with snake-inspired detailing that reflects the Boa name and helps distinguish the release from other fragrances in the Hawas line.
“Rasasi Hawas Boa brings a noticeably different character to the Hawas collection, combining the freshness associated with the line with a warmer, woodier direction,” said a PerfumeBox spokesperson.“It gives Hawas fans another profile to explore while maintaining the bold identity that has made the collection so recognizable.”
Rasasi Hawas Boa Eau de Parfum is available in a 100 ml / 3.38 fl. oz. bottle at PerfumeBox. Customers can also receive free U.S. shipping on orders over $59.
About PerfumeBox:
PerfumeBox is an online fragrance retailer offering authentic perfumes from various designers and Arab brands. All orders are delivered in original, sealed packaging. More than 21,500 Trustpilot reviews support their reputation.
PerfumeBox now carries Rasasi Hawas Boa Eau de Parfum, a limited-edition addition to Rasasi's popular Hawas fragrance line. While the original Hawas became known for its fresh, aquatic character, Hawas Boa takes the collection in a different direction with a blend of crisp fruits, aromatic notes and warm woods.
The fragrance opens with Madagascar pomelo, prickly pear, green apple and orange blossom, creating a fresh, fruity introduction with a green edge. At the heart, tonka bean, driftwood, Flowerpool and olibanum bring aromatic and woody depth to the composition.
The base combines sandalwood, Ambronova, vetiver and vanilla, giving the fragrance a warmer finish that contrasts with its bright opening. The resulting profile makes Hawas Boa a distinctive option within the Hawas collection, particularly for fragrance wearers looking for something richer for cooler weather or evening wear.
Hawas Boa also establishes its own visual identity within the collection. The bottle and packaging feature a deep green design with snake-inspired detailing that reflects the Boa name and helps distinguish the release from other fragrances in the Hawas line.
“Rasasi Hawas Boa brings a noticeably different character to the Hawas collection, combining the freshness associated with the line with a warmer, woodier direction,” said a PerfumeBox spokesperson.“It gives Hawas fans another profile to explore while maintaining the bold identity that has made the collection so recognizable.”
Rasasi Hawas Boa Eau de Parfum is available in a 100 ml / 3.38 fl. oz. bottle at PerfumeBox. Customers can also receive free U.S. shipping on orders over $59.
About PerfumeBox:
PerfumeBox is an online fragrance retailer offering authentic perfumes from various designers and Arab brands. All orders are delivered in original, sealed packaging. More than 21,500 Trustpilot reviews support their reputation.
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