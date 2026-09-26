KNKA Introduces The 2500 Pet Air Purifier With Powerful Air Intake For Pet Homes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KNKA today introduced the KNKA 2500 Pet Air Purifier, a pet-focused air-cleaning product inspired by the company's experience caring for five stray cats and designed around the realities of homes shared with cats and dogs.

At the center of the product is a straightforward design priority: Powerful Air Intake comes first. Instead of positioning every function as equally important, KNKA designed the 2500 around the challenge pet owners encounter every day: getting moving room air, hair, dust and pet-related material into the purifier efficiently enough for filtration to begin.

Caring for five cats made one product challenge especially clear to the KNKA team: pet hair and dust do not stay in one predictable place. The source changes as animals move between sofas, floors, windows, pet beds and feeding areas. That observation helped shape the product's intake-first approach.









Why air intake matters in a pet home

Pet hair does not behave like a stationary pollutant. It moves as pets walk across floors, jump from furniture, shake their coats or play around a room. That creates a different design challenge from a purifier operating in a relatively static environment.

The KNKA 2500 responds with a six-way air intake system, allowing air to enter the unit from multiple directions. The concept is simple: rather than depending on air approaching from one limited area, the purifier is designed to interact with a broader range of airflow around the product.









Strong capture begins before the main filtration system

Visible pet hair can place additional demands on an air purifier's filter system. For this reason, KNKA includes a removable washable pre-filter designed to intercept larger incoming material earlier in the filtration process.









Owners can remove the pre-filter for routine cleaning instead of treating visible hair accumulation as something hidden deep inside the machine. Behind the pre-filter, the 2500 uses a multi-layer filtration structure together with additional air-treatment functions.









A focused product story, not a feature race

The KNKA 2500 also includes smart operating modes, real-time air-quality indication and additional filtration features, but those elements do not replace the primary story. The first question is whether moving room air and pet-related material can reach the filtration system effectively.









That hierarchy creates a clearer buying question for pet owners. Rather than asking whether a machine has the longest feature list, they can first ask how the purifier brings moving room air into the system and how the first filtration stage handles larger incoming material. The rest of the specification can then be evaluated in context.

KNKA describes the result with a clear positioning: Built for Pet Homes. Pet Mode extends that positioning into a specific daily scenario, giving the product a defined role during the hours pets remain home while their owners are away.

About KNKA

KNKA is a home air-care brand focused on air purification, dehumidification and practical indoor air management. The brand develops products around everyday household environments, with an emphasis on clear use cases, thoughtful design and easy-to-understand air-care routines. For more information, visit KNKA.

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