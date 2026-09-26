Pushkar Dhami Attacks AAP Govt Over Drug Menace, Vows 'Rising Punjab'

MENAFN - IANS) Mukerian, Sep 26 (IANS) Launching a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the drug menace, Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday accused the state of pushing Punjab into a deepening crisis and vowed to rebuild a“rising, developed, safe, healthy and drug‐free Punjab”.

Addressing public gatherings during the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' in Dasuha, Urmar and Mukerian, Dhami said Punjab's“lost pride and glory” would be restored.

He alleged that the AAP government had“completely ruined Punjab by pushing the state into the fire of drugs”, turning a once prosperous Punjab into“Udta Punjab”.

Dhami said the BJP's vision was to build an“Ubharda Punjab” (Rising Punjab), one that is developed, secure, healthy and free from drugs.

Stepping up his attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he alleged that drug peddlers had been given a free hand while those questioning the government were being harassed.

“This is a murderous government,” he said, invoking Punjab's traditional message of Sarbat Da Bhala (welfare of all).

He also cited court observations while alleging that the state government and police had failed to act effectively against drug peddlers.

Dhami said the drug crisis was evidence of the government's failure to protect Punjab's youth.

He sought to portray the BJP's campaign as a movement focused on youth rather than electoral politics.

“This is not a yatra to seek votes. It is a yatra to restore Punjab's lost pride and glory and to save the young children of mothers,” he said.

Dhami claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a guarantee to make Punjab drug‐free. Former Union Minister Som Prakash alleged that the drug supply had reached households across Punjab. He said Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal had promised to eliminate drugs within three months, but claimed that four‐and‐a‐half years had passed without results.

Prakash said people had now realised that the BJP was the party capable of eliminating the drug menace.

Mukerian BJP MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan said PM Modi had a record of delivering on commitments.

He said Modi had resolved to eliminate drugs and claimed that a complete roadmap had been prepared for the task. Mahajan urged the public to support the anti-drug campaign.