Maha Dy CM Shinde Assures Relief To Farmers After Drought Declared In 265 Talukas

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) In a major relief measure for the agrarian community, the MahaYuti‐led Maharashtra government on Saturday declared drought in 265 talukas across the state following an extensive review of the prevailing water deficit and crop conditions.

Reassuring affected agricultural households, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde affirmed that the administration will stand firmly behind farmers and ensure their festive season remains bright despite environmental hardship.

Following ground‐level inspections across affected districts by state ministers and reviews with the Agriculture and Revenue departments, an official Government Resolution (GR) was issued declaring drought under the Trigger‐1 framework.

DCM Shinde emphasised that the declaration is backed by an operational execution plan rather than remaining a cosmetic measure.

To alleviate financial distress on rural families, the state government has rolled out immediate relief mechanisms. Shinde said the state has waived land revenue levies, imposed immediate stays on loan recovery processes, and issued restructuring mandates for existing crop loans.

Orders have been passed to prevent disconnection of agricultural power pumps due to unpaid bills in drought‐hit regions, alongside energy tariff concessions. School and college examination fees for students from affected farm families have also been waived to prevent academic disruptions.

According to Shinde, norms under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) have been relaxed to expand local employment opportunities. Drinking water tanker deployment, fodder supply arrangements for livestock, food grain security measures, and water conservation projects are being accelerated.

District Collectors have been instructed to conduct urgent, transparent assessments (panchnamas) of crop losses using GPS coordinates and high‐resolution geotagged photography. Financial compensation packages tied to direct crop damage will be distributed under a separate GR once these field evaluations are finalised.

Highlighting ongoing support, Shinde noted that Rs 10,115 crore has already been disbursed to over 12.58 lakh verified farmers under the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme.

Urging farmers not to lose hope or take drastic measures, he reiterated that the Mahayuti government remains committed to supporting the agricultural sector through every stage of the crisis.