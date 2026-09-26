Gardening Tips! 5 Colourful Blooms Marigolds To Roses To Plant For Navratri

Want to have the most colourful and vibrant flowers at home for gardening? Worry not, we have you covered. Keep scrolling to learn more!

Imagine this: you don't have to go to a flower shop every day to fetch flowers for your pooja, because you have all the colourful blooms at your disposal. Here's how you can make your garden beautiful and colourful this season.

An absolute staple during the pooja season. You need to plant more marigolds starting today to make your garden look stunning and festive-ready.

One can never have too many roses in the garden. Plant them in beautiful colours and enjoy the blooms all season long for Pooja and even Diwali.

Hibiscus is yet another staple that you need around pooja times. An auspicious flower in its truest form, adding colour and beauty to the Navratri season.

Not colourful, but white is pristine and an absolute necessity. It looks stunning when used in gajra and garlands, and even for decoration in home-style pooja sthapna.

One can never go wrong with this beautiful-looking bloom, truly beautiful and gorgeous.