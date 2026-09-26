Kiteworks Issues Precautionary Shutdown Advisory For Customers Following Credible Threat Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) All known vulnerabilities are addressed in current release 9.5.1; company says advisory is preventative

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kiteworks issued a precautionary advisory to its customers in response to credible threat intelligence received from federal intelligence authorities.Kiteworks is advising customers to facilitate a nine-hour precautionary shutdown window this weekend, in their local time zone. Customers who self-manage their Kiteworks systems-on-premises or on AWS or Azure-should shut down those systems themselves during this window. Kiteworks will shut down the customer systems it hosts, on behalf of customers, during the same window, so Kiteworks-hosted customers are not required to take any action.“Kiteworks received credible threat intelligence from federal intelligence authorities indicating that a threat actor may attempt to target some Kiteworks systems,” said Frank Balonis, Chief Information Security Officer, Kiteworks.“Out of an abundance of caution, we notified customers directly and recommended a precautionary shutdown window while we continue to work through the matter with federal intelligence authorities. We have no indication that Kiteworks or our customers' systems have been compromised, so this advisory is preventative rather than a response to a confirmed breach. Kiteworks has accounted for all known vulnerabilities in our current release, 9.5.1, and we continue to recommend customers run the latest version.”This threat does not affect other Kiteworks subsidiaries, including Zivver, DRACOON, totemo, ownCloud, WAMNET, Maytech, Bonfy, and 123FormBuilder.Who to Contact for Further InformationAn email advisory has been sent to all customers detailing the specific hours as well as the recommended nine-hour timeframe. Contact Kiteworks Technical Support with questions about this advisory or your specific environment:Email:...Portal:Web:North America: +1-888-654-3778International: +1-650-485-4350Australia: +61 (0)2 7908 3819Germany: +49 (0)711 9533-9989Israel: +972 (0)2 374-0148New Zealand: +64 (0)4 831-0761Singapore: +65 3159 3269UK: +44 (0)20 3608-6370About KiteworksKiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a secure data exchange that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection in a unified control plane. Kiteworks unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and thousands of global enterprises and government agencies.

David Schutzman

Kiteworks

+1 203-550-8551

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Kiteworks Issues Precautionary Shutdown Advisory for Customers Following Credible Threat Intelligence News Provided By Kiteworks September 26, 2026, 11:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Law, Manufacturing



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