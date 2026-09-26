Dr. Akanni Salako shares practical wellness strategies for women during September's Self-Improvement Month.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- September is Self-Improvement Month, a time to reflect on personal goals and the everyday habits that can support lasting well-being. For Dr. Akanni Salako, a doctor of physical therapy and head wellness coach, meaningful progress begins with realistic strategies that fit into daily life.

As Founder of The Wellness Lab, Dr. Akanni focuses on helping women, particularly busy mothers, make sustainable changes to their physical and emotional health. His approach is informed by nearly a decade of work in wellness and a personal commitment inspired by health challenges experienced by women in his family.

“Self-improvement doesn't have to mean changing everything at once,” said Dr. Akanni.“Small, consistent steps can help people build routines that support their health and work with the demands of everyday life.”

Dr. Akanni's work has reached more than 100,000 women worldwide. Forbes Health has featured his insights on women's wellness and self-improvement.

During Self-Improvement Month, Dr. Akanni Salako encourages women to view wellness as an ongoing process rather than a short-term goal. Building manageable routines around movement, rest, and self-care can help make personal health a more consistent part of daily life.

Shauna J

Lamore Lifestyle Public Relations

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Akanni Salako Highlights Sustainable Wellness for Self-Improvement Month News Provided By Lamore Lifestyle Public Relations September 26, 2026, 11:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.