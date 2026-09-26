BJP Chief Nitin Nabin To Host 5-Member Sri Lankan Delegation From Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party's National President Nitin Nabin will lead party workers in hosting a five-member delegation of Sri Lanka's ruling Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) during a visit starting on Sunday, a statement said.

Led by JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva, the Sri Lankan leaders will interact with various BJP morchas and departments at the BJP Headquarters, visit Parliament and the Delhi BJP State Office, the statement said.

The visit aims to strengthen BJP–JVP engagement, facilitate the exchange of organisational experiences and further deepen ties between the two political parties.

The JVP delegation also includes Chandrika Adikari, Central Committee Member; Aboobucker Athambawa, Member of Parliament; Kabilan Suntharamoorthy, District Committee Member; and Kalpana Madhubhashini, Member of International Department, the statement said.

During their stay in India from September 27 to October 1, the five-member Sri Lankan delegation is also scheduled to meet BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santhosh and other senior BJP leaders.

The programme also includes interactions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, said a BJP statement.

Earlier, Nabin interacted with Heads of Missions from 12 countries as part of the party's 'Know BJP' initiative aimed at strengthening engagement with the diplomatic community.

The interaction took place at the BJP's Central Headquarters in New Delhi, a party statement said.

The programme was organised under the BJP's international outreach efforts to familiarise diplomats with the party's history, ideological framework, governance model and organisational functioning.

Announcing the event, Vijay Chauthaiwale, the BJP's in-charge of the foreign affairs department, had said the initiative is part of an ongoing series of interactions with foreign diplomats.

“It is part of a series of programmes aimed at familiarising the diplomatic community with the BJP's historical journey, ideology, organisational structure, governance model and ongoing activities,” Chauthaiwale said.