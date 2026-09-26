China's Growing Presence In Indian Ocean And Pacific Reflects Wider Strategic Ambitions: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Kampala, Sep 26 (IANS) China's growing footprint across Indian Ocean island states reflects a blend of economic investment, diplomatic outreach and strategic engagement. Infrastructure projects have opened the door to greater economic influence, while closer political ties have strengthened Beijing's regional reach, a report has stated.

“As the United States began reopening its Embassy in Seychelles in 2023, the decision was read by many as part of a wider effort to respond to China's growing influence across small island states. Washington had closed its Embassy in the country in 1996, and the intervening years had seen China establish a substantial presence through schools, hospitals, housing and public infrastructure,” a report in Uganda-based media outlet PML Daily mentioned.

The importance of Seychelles cannot be measured by the size of its population or economy alone. Its strategic position in the western Indian Ocean, combined with its maritime territory and location along key routes linking Africa–Middle East–Asia, makes the island nation relevant far beyond its domestic market, the report highlighted.

“China's growing engagement with the island nation is therefore part of a wider effort to develop economic and political relationships across the Indian Ocean, where infrastructure, trade and maritime security are becoming increasingly connected,” it noted.

The report highlighted the Pacific as another arena where China has leveraged economic and diplomatic ties to broaden its influence, persuading several island nations to sever diplomatic recognition of Taiwan.

“In 2019, Solomon Islands and Kiribati severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan and established ties with China. Nauru followed in January 2024. These decisions reduced Taiwan's formal diplomatic presence in the Pacific and demonstrated the importance of island states in the competition between Beijing and Taipei,” it stated.

According to the report, China has pursued a strategy that combines diplomatic pressure with economic assistance, infrastructure projects and development partnerships. It noted that the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has identified Beijing's rivalry with Taiwan as a key element of its engagement with Pacific Island nations.

“The Pacific experience is relevant to the Indian Ocean because it illustrates a broader diplomatic method. Beijing's economic partnerships can strengthen its relationships with small island states, while the resulting political ties may support China's wider strategic interests. The circumstances in the Pacific and Indian Ocean are different, but the relationship between development assistance and diplomatic influence is worth examining in both regions,” the report added.