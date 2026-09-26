TMC Leaders Attacked In West Bengal Kunal Ghosh, Humayun Kabir Targeted

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh on Saturday alleged that eggs were hurled at his car and a group of people attacked the vehicle while he was travelling to Serampore in Hooghly district to attend a rally of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Second TMC Leader Attacked in Days

This comes days after former IPS officer and TMC leader Humayun Kabir alleged that he was assaulted by a mob outside the Purba Jadavpur police station in Kolkata on Wednesday. Kabir claimed that around 30 to 35 people attacked him, causing a severe neck injury, following which he was taken to a hospital in a police vehicle.

Humayun Kabir Recounts Assault

Speaking to ANI, Kabir said, "There was a Trinamool Congress programme going on in the Mukundpur area... Around 7:30 PM, I received news that the house of Upasana Chowdhury, our IT Cell chief, had been attacked. I told her to send me her location so I could reach there. I called the Purba Jadavpur police station. They said they were sending a team and would let me know. They called me back and said there was no incident of assault or stone-pelting. Perhaps something minor had happened, but it was nothing serious," he added.

Kabir further alleged that two senior associates were detained by police following the incident. "I received news that two of our senior associates had been detained by the police. I arrived at the station around 8 PM. I had just arrived and stepped out of the car, and as I was about to move aside to enter the police station, I saw people who had gathered there. I sensed they were Trinamool supporters. I went to the main gate and saw that it was locked; constables and officers were standing there. I told them to open the lock so I could go inside. They asked me who I was. I simply said, 'I am Humayun Kabir.' Someone from behind shouted, 'He is Trinamool Congress's Humayun Kabir,' and immediately, someone grabbed me by the collar and started beating me," he alleged.

"A mob of about 30 to 35 people assaulted me. I sustained a severe injury to my neck. While I was there-I had been doing a Facebook Live-I started feeling dizzy, so I sat on a chair. Someone gave me water, but I collapsed. They took me in a police vehicle to the hospital," Kabir said.

Kabir's remarks came after the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) alleged that its IT Cell chief Upasana Chowdhury and others were attacked in the Mukundpur area of Kolkata, accusing the BJP of ruling through "fear, intimidation and violence". (ANI)

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