Geneva: WSC Holds Conference On Sindh's Rights, Territorial Integrity

The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) organised the Sindh Conference 2026 in Geneva, bringing together academics, researchers, human-rights advocates and civil-society representatives to discuss political, social, economic, environmental and human-rights concerns related to Sindh.

Held under the theme“Sindh at Crossroads: Defending Its Territorial Integrity, Human Rights, Environmental Justice and the Right to Self-Determination,” the conference focused on political and civil rights, democratic participation, alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, minority rights, water shortages, environmental degradation, resource distribution, cultural identity and concerns over Sindh's territorial integrity.

Key Concerns Raised at the Conference

Human Rights expert and civil society leader Joseph Chongsi spoke about the principle of self-determination and its relevance to communities facing political marginalisation and oppression.

Water Rights and Environmental Impact

Rauf Leghari, a member of the WSC UK-Europe Organising Committee, highlighted concerns over the distribution of Indus River waters and its reported impact on Sindh. He referred to claims of water shortages, seawater intrusion into agricultural areas and degradation of the Indus Delta, including an estimated 1.2 million acres of fertile land reportedly affected by seawater intrusion.

Territorial Integrity and Resource Allocation

Human rights and social media activist Arif Aaajkia opposed proposals to divide Sindh and raised concerns over the distribution of National Finance Commission resources, arguing that provincial resource generation should receive greater consideration alongside population-based criteria.

Human Rights and Civil Liberties

Khalilur Rehman, leader of the Secular Forum for Bangladesh, expressed solidarity with Sindh, while Sarang Sindhi of Voice of Missing Persons Sindh raised allegations involving enforced disappearances, missing persons and extrajudicial killings.

WSC Executive Committee member Hafeezan Wadhio opposed proposals to divide Sindh into separate administrative units and stressed the importance of its territorial and cultural identity.

Hidayat Bhutto discussed minority rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.

Shagufta Gul highlighted concerns involving women and children, including rape, gender-based violence and child abuse, while Naseem Baloch discussed historical and cultural links between Sindh and Balochistan.

WSC Chairperson's Keynote Address

In his keynote address, WSC Chairperson Lakhu Luhana presented the organisation's perspective on Pakistan's creation and its impact on Sindh's culture, language, identity and territorial integrity. He also alleged exploitation of Sindh's natural resources and strategically important land.

Call for International Scrutiny

The conference concluded with calls for greater international attention from human-rights organisations, UN mechanisms, policymakers, researchers and civil society. WSC urged scrutiny of alleged rights violations, protection of democratic and political rights, equitable resource governance, action on water and environmental concerns, and protection of cultural and minority rights. (ANI)

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