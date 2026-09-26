IND Vs WI ODI: Rohit Sharma On The Cusp Of Shattering Major Records

As India takes on West Indies in the first ODI, all eyes will be on 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma to defy all pressure, doubts and speculation around his place in the team and continue shattering records with his bat. The first ODI against West Indies will take place at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. In 37 ODIs and 35 innings against WI, Rohit has scored 1,613 runs at an average of 57.60, including three centuries and 12 fifties, with a best score of 162.

Chasing the 12,000-Run Mark

Rohit, currently India's third-highest ODI run-getter, is just 105 runs away from becoming the third Indian batter to touch the 12,000-run mark in ODIs, after Virat Kohli (14,941 runs) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs). So far in 288 ODIs and 280 innings, Rohit has smashed 11,895 runs at an average of 48.95, with 34 centuries and 62 sixes, with a best score of 264.

Nearing Milestone as an Opener

Rohit is also 135 runs away from becoming only the fourth opener (second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar) to have 10,000 runs as an opener in ODIs. Currently, he has scored 9,865 runs in 201 matches and 199 innings at an average of 54.5, with 32 centuries and 49 fifties. Sachin is at the top with 15,310 runs in 344 matches and 340 innings at an average of 48.29, with 45 centuries and 72 fifties, including a best score of 200*.

Recent Form

In nine ODIs this year, Rohit has scored 379 runs at an average of 42.11 with a strike rate of 99.21, with a century and a fifty in nine innings, with his last innings being a knock of 138 against England at Lord's. (ANI)

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