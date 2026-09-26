Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Grills Rhiti Tiwari For Her Diss Remarks

Rhiti's Remarks Spark Controversy

With Bigg Boss 20 nearing its third week, the reality show continues to make headlines for its heated arguments and clashes among contestants. However, the latest controversy surrounding Rhiti Tiwari's remarks against Uditi Singh has now caught the attention of host Salman Khan, who is seen questioning her behaviour in the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.

The controversy began during a captaincy task when a diss battle between contestants took an ugly turn. Rhiti allegedly made derogatory comments about Uditi and Qazi Touqeer, leaving several housemates uncomfortable and prompting them to intervene.

Interestingly, Rhiti did not appear to regret her remarks. During a conversation with Mahhi Vij, she said she was“proud” of what she had said and believed her father, Manoj Tiwari, would also be proud of her.

Salman Khan Intervenes in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

The upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode will see Salman addressing the incident and questioning Rhiti over her choice of words. In the latest promo, Salman is seen questioning Rhiti about her behaviour and asking whether she feels“jealous and insecure” of Qazi. Denying the accusation, Rhiti tells him,“Jealous toh nahi hoon sir, mujhe toh as a insaan nahi pasand hai woh (I'm not jealous, sir; I just don't like him as a person).”

Iss Weekend ka vaar #Salman ne uthaya diss battle ka mudda!! Catch #BiggBoss20's #WeekendKaVaar tonight at 9 PM on #JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on #ColorsTv.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar twitter/1lGV0RgygA - JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 26, 2026

However, Salman is quick to call out her remarks during the diss battle. Questioning her choice of words, he tells her,“Rhiti, it was the worst diss ever. You have to show respect within limits. Your language is going somewhere else.” The host also questions the other contestants who were laughing during the exchange instead of stopping the argument.

Host Questions Aasif Khan's Silence

Aasif Khan also finds himself in the spotlight as Salman questions his response to the incident. Drawing a comparison with how he would react if someone made similar remarks about his sister, the actor asks,“Kahan gayi Aasif aapki akal, agar yeh diss aapki behen par hota toh kya aap kar dena iss tarah ka diss? (Where did your brains go, Aasif? If this diss had been directed at your sister, would you have allowed it?).”

About Bigg Boss 20

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants, including MC Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey, Scout OP, Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA and Rhiti Tiwari. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)