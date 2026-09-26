Zeenat Aman Praises Alia Bhatt's 'Showgirl' Look In 'Love & War'

Alia Bhatt's first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' has found a fan in veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who expressed her admiration for the actress' glimpse from the upcoming project. The 'Raazi' actor shared two posters from her highly anticipated film on Friday, giving fans a glimpse of her character in a glamorous cabaret-themed look. The posters show her wearing a feathered headdress, a crop top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit, paired with boots, as she performs on stage.

'Cabaret Never Looked This Good'

Zeenat Aman was among those who reacted to Alia's look. Sharing her appreciation for the actor, she wrote,“Well, well, SLB (Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali) has unleashed a showgirl! (sparkle and purple heart emojis).” The veteran actor also shared Alia's poster on her Instagram Stories, drawing attention to the film's cabaret-inspired look. She wrote,“The 70s are back and cabaret never looked this good.”

Alia Bhatt's Grateful Response

Alia was quick to respond to Zeenat's praise and thanked her for the kind words. She also shared that the veteran actor had been a topic of conversation on the sets of the film.“@thezeenataman Thank you so much, Zeenat Ma'am (yellow heart emoji) We've spoken about you countless times on set, so this feels extra special (sparkle emojis),” Alia replied.

About 'Love & War'

The exchange comes as the makers continue to unveil the first looks of the film, which brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is described as one of the filmmaker's more contemporary worlds, moving away from the period settings frequently associated with his work.

Backed by Saregama, 'Love & War' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

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