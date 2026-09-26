Snake Swallows 3 Golf Balls, US Vets Launch Bizarre Rescue Mission (WATCH Viral Video)

A snake in the US gave vets quite the unusual case after somehow swallowing not one, not two, but three golf balls, only for the veterinary team to carefully push them back out without having to perform surgery. The South Texas Avian and Exotic Hospital in San Antonio posted a video of the strange case on Instagram. The video shows the hospital's veterinarians treating the snake after it came in with golf balls stuck in its body.

In the video, the snake was heavily sedated, and the vets were being very careful as they slowly moved the golf balls through its body and pushed each one toward its mouth. As each ball got close to the snake's mouth, it opened up, letting the vets carefully grab it and take it out.

The team then zoomed in on the snake's body and saw that two more golf balls were still stuck inside. This showed how much the snake had been able to swallow. Thankfully, the bizarre encounter did not require surgery. The hospital said that the medical team was able to pick up all three golf balls by hand and do it safely while the snake was sedated.

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The hospital wrote, "This was definitely a memorable case!" They also said that treating exotic animals can bring in some very strange patients.

People who saw the film were confused about how the snake could have thought the golf balls were food. Some joked that the snake might have thought the balls were eggs, while others just felt bad for it and hoped it was okay after what it went through.