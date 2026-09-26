Govinda's Rumoured GF Komal Rani Swarnkar Reacts To Sunita Ahuja's Remark? 'Jo Aurat Apne Pati Ko...'

Komal Rani Swarnkar, rumoured to be actor Govinda's girlfriend, hit back hard this Saturday. She responded to Sunita Ahuja's recent comments - including the stinging remark that "humans are cheaters." Rani used her Instagram story to address the public spat, flatly rejecting accusations about her alleged romance with Govinda.

The drama escalated quickly. Govinda and Komal Rani appeared together at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja celebrations. After that, Sunita Ahuja fired off several pointed statements to the media.

Sunita Ahuja's Cutting Remarks

"Humans are cheaters." That's what Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, declared recently. She spoke out after her husband visited Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita didn't mince words. "Insaano ko jitna bhi pyaar do faida nahi hai, dhoka hie dete hai... Insaano se achche toh janwar hote hai" (No matter how much love you give humans, it's of no use; they betray you... Animals are better than humans), she stated. Her message was clear: "Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan" (Love animals, not humans. Humans are cheaters).

Ahuja had previously slammed Komal Rani. She called her "young enough to be his daughter." Govinda, she branded a "sugar daddy." "He is going around with a girl who is the same age as his daughter; shame on him," Sunita remarked pointedly. She also threw shade at Rani's attire: "Your sugar daddy is so rich. Dress properly. Just look at our style." Ahuja claimed Govinda and Komal even planned to marry - a revelation that made her withdraw a divorce petition. "Mera ghar toot raha hai for no reason" (My home is breaking for no reason), she wept during a recent Kolkata temple visit.

Komal Rani's Instagram Story Response

"Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho, aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nahi lagti," (The curses of a woman who has been trying to kill her own husband for years do not affect anyone) Komal Rani Swarnkar posted this Saturday. She hit back hard on her Instagram story. Without naming Sunita Ahuja, Rani firmly rejected the allegations. She also denied being a 'homebreaker'. "Nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house," she stated bluntly.

"Stop using my name to serve your agenda." Rani's post pulled no punches. She questioned the public drama's sincerity. Was it real pain, or a "carefully thought-out conspiracy"? Komal Rani alleged mental harassment of a man. She asked, "I don't think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly."

Govinda Defends Komal, Slams Wife

Govinda didn't stay quiet either. The actor publicly reacted to Sunita's comments. He strongly defended Komal Rani Swarnkar and criticised his wife's words. Govinda directly addressed the "sugar daddy" remark. He accused Sunita of hindering his career. "Kisi gareeb parivaar se jab log film line mein aate hain, unhein is kadar lajjit ya badnaam mat kijiye ki woh bhaag jaayen," he stated. (When people from poor families come into the film industry, do not humiliate or defame them to such an extent that they run away.)

"You are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that I fall out of people's hearts." Govinda didn't stop there. He continued, "You have already been blessed with fame, respect, and wealth; God has given you all of it. That doesn't mean you should humiliate someone who doesn't have what you have. Please stay within your limits." He thanked Komal Rani. She kept her silence throughout the controversy. "I especially want to thank Komal for not saying a word despite being in the news because of this thing," he added. Govinda also publicly urged Sunita to stop using abusive language.

The Rumoured Romance Continues

So, the rumoured romance between Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar continues. Media frequently speculates about their alleged involvement. Reports first linked them after seeing them together at an airport. They have since made multiple public appearances. All these fuel the rumours. Komal Rani also stars with Govinda in his upcoming film 'Roopa'.

Marital discord between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja also surfaced before. December 2024 reports indicated Sunita filed for divorce. Govinda's manager acknowledged their separation in February 2025. But, she reportedly withdrew the divorce petition by August 2026. This current public exchange suggests one thing: their personal dynamics remain highly contentious.