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President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva View Main Race Of The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix


2026-09-26 07:32:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is ​​taking place at the Baku City Circuit.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members are watching the race.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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