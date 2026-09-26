Suryakumar Yadav's 2011 Toyota Fortuner Gets Stunning Makeover In Mumbai Netizens Call It 'Top-Notch' Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has revamped his first-ever car, a yellow Type 2 Toyota Fortuner that holds special sentimental value for the Indian cricketer. Known for his stylish batting and fondness for luxury and performance vehicles, Suryakumar had the SUV comprehensively restored and customised by Mumbai-based workshop Autorounders.

Netizens congratulated him while calling its transformation“top-notch”.

A video posted by the workshop shows the cricketer arriving in a Mercedes -Benz V-Class to collect his newly transformed Fortuner. The cricketer appeared genuinely surprised by the transformation of his 2011 Toyota Fortuner, calling the revamped SUV a“beast” and suggesting that he could work with the workshop on similar projects in the future.

According to the video, Suryakumar 's Fortuner had remained parked in his garage for a long time and developed several problems, including body rust and mechanical issues. After coming across Autorounders on social media and taking a liking to the workshop's in-house Spartan body kit for the Fortuner, he reached out to discuss a complete restoration and makeover of the SUV.

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The team first dismantled the SUV and inspected it for rust, replacing corroded metal panels and fixing the mechanical issues. After completing the denting and structural work, they chemically removed the original paint to ready the Fortuner for a new finish.

Custom body kit and new paint

Autorounders first test-fitted its in-house Spartan body kit, giving the Fortuner a more muscular appearance. The setup features a custom-built front bumper made from fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP), along with wider fender extensions, bespoke rear bumpers, upgraded headlights, a large bonnet scoop and 18-inch aftermarket alloy wheels. The outside rear-view mirrors were also wrapped in carbon fibre to add a sportier touch.

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For the new exterior finish, the workshop chose Petra Copper from the Land Rover Defender colour palette. The bumpers, doors, fenders and other panels were painted individually inside a controlled booth to achieve a finish resembling a factory paint job. Suryakumar was impressed with the result, saying the shade gave the Fortuner a distinctive appearance and surpassed his expectations.

Fortuner gets a premium cabin makeover

The interior was also extensively redesigned, with Raspberry-coloured Nappa leather covering the upholstery. The SUV now gets an aftermarket touchscreen infotainment system along with customised door pads, inner grab handles and a redesigned steering wheel.

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The steering wheel has been sourced from a newer-generation Fortuner, giving the cabin a thicker and more contemporary feel than the original setup.

Suryakumar's garage

The revamped Fortuner now sits alongside several high-end vehicles in Suryakumar Yadav's collection, including the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Porsche 911 Turbo and a customised Nissan Jonga. While his newer cars showcase modern luxury, restoring the Fortuner carries a more personal significance as it was his first major car purchase. The SUV has now been given a contemporary makeover with updated styling and performance-focused customisations.

Netizens react

The video has garnered over 6 lakh views.

One of the social media users said,“Can't wait to see sky driving this amazing car.” Another remarked,“really got goosebumps!” Other comments included,“The colour is just insane!!”,“Amazing transformation",“top-notch”.