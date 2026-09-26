HM Amit Shah Pitches For Women-Led Cooperatives In Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Kundara (Kollam), Sep 26 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked Kerala's Cooperation Minister M. Liju to visit New Delhi and work out a comprehensive plan with the Centre to strengthen the cooperative sector in the state, while pitching women-led cooperatives as a key driver of rural economic empowerment.

Addressing a large women's cooperative gathering at Kundara, HM Shah said Kerala had a strong foundation in the cooperative movement and urged the state to make greater use of the potential in sectors ranging from agriculture to fisheries.

“I don't know how to speak Malayalam, but I give all of you my respects,” the Home Minister said at the outset, before welcoming those attending the programme.

HM Shah said the demand for a separate Ministry of Cooperation had existed since Independence and became a reality under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Kerala, with its long cooperative tradition, was well placed to benefit from the Centre's initiatives.

He said more than 23,000 cooperative units were functioning in Kerala and urged the state to work with the Centre on expanding their activities.

“I am requesting the State Cooperation Minister to come to Delhi and work out plans to strengthen the cooperative sector,” he said.

HM Shah also highlighted the role of the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and NAFED in promoting women entrepreneurs.

He said NCCF was expanding its retail network and that Vanitha She Marts would provide women with a direct route to markets for their products.

He said products would be sourced directly from farmers, while cooperative institutions could help create stronger market linkages.

Referring to the Centre's programmes, HM Shah said Bharat Atta and Bharat Rice were now available in Kerala and spoke of initiatives under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme for providing pulse seeds to women.

He also distributed scholarships to children at the function.

HM Shah said the cooperative movement could become an important instrument for women's economic empowerment, particularly in rural areas.

He cited the participation of women in NAFED and NCCF-related activities as an indication of the scale of the opportunity.

He also referred to measures taken by the Modi government for women, including the opening of bank accounts, the extension of maternity leave to 26 weeks, and changes concerning Muslim women and Haj.

Turning to Kerala's coastline, HM Shah said the state had huge potential in the fishing sector and that the emerging blue economy could provide another area for cooperative expansion.

He asked the state Cooperation Minister to discuss the possibilities during his proposed visit to Delhi, particularly the scope for bringing the fisheries sector further into the cooperative framework.

HM Shah also said the Centre was ready to assist states in developing organic farming protocols and related initiatives.

The Home Minister arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday afternoon and flew by helicopter to Kollam for the Kundara programme, his first public engagement during the visit.

The programme, titled Sahkar Se Samriddhi, is aimed at strengthening women's participation in the cooperative sector.

Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi, State Cooperation and Excise Minister Shiju, Tourism and Culture Minister P.C. Vishnunath, state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Kollam Lok Sabha member N.K. Premachandran attended the function.